4:32 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were dispatched to Business 12/Attala Road 2412 in Ethel. The camper that caught fire last night (read about that here) caught back on fire. Firefighters put the fire back out.

2:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of China Wok and Adams Grocery on Highway 12 West when they received reports of a minor two-vehicle accident there.