Campfire ban issued at Natchez Trace Parkway

TUPELO, Miss. — The National Park Service is implementing a ban on campfires and charcoal use at Natchez Trace Parkway due to the current drought and high fire danger.

Effective immediately, all campfires and charcoal use are banned on parkway property, including the developed campgrounds at Rocky Springs, Jeff Busby, and Meriwether Lewis; the designated bicycle campgrounds, and all picnic areas along the parkway.

Cookstoves and propane grills are still permitted, but should only be used in designated areas that are free from burnable fuels such as dry grass, leaf litter, and pine needles. Grills and cookstoves should be attended at all times and must be completely extinguished prior to leaving the site. Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from burnable fuels, and must ensure that the cigarette is completely extinguished and disposed of properly. Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands. The ban will not be rescinded until there is sufficient rainfall in the area to reduce fire danger levels.

To report a wildfire along the Parkway, please call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275), or dial 911. For more information about the Natchez Trace Parkway Fire Management Division and to get the latest status on park fire restrictions, visit www.nps.gov/natr