Update: B.O.L.O. for Runaway Juvenile Cancelled

Update 10:45 am ..
The Attala County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled the B.O.L.O for the runaway teen.
According to Investigator Mark Hill with the Attala Sheriff’s Office the teen has been located and is safe. No further information has been released.
Sheriff Tim Nail would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the teen.
9:45 am ..
The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is requesting for citizens to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.
Megan Johnson left her residence in Attala County during the overnight hours of 02/22/2019 and her family has been unable to make contact with her.
Megan is a 16 year old white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’5″ and 120 lbs. She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on 02/22/2019 at her residence near the four corners community. No clothing description is available, however she may have a pink bag with flowers on it and the initials M.L.J with her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556 or your local law enforcement agency.