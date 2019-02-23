Update: B.O.L.O. for Runaway Juvenile Cancelled

9:45 am ..

The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is requesting for citizens to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile.

Megan Johnson left her residence in Attala County during the overnight hours of 02/22/2019 and her family has been unable to make contact with her.

Megan is a 16 year old white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’5″ and 120 lbs. She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on 02/22/2019 at her residence near the four corners community. No clothing description is available, however she may have a pink bag with flowers on it and the initials M.L.J with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556 or your local law enforcement agency.