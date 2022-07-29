Candidates set for Attala County special elections

The candidates are set for Attala County November elections.

In a special election for Attala County Circuit Clerk, the candidates are current interim Circuit Clerk Lula Thompson and District Five Supervisor Tim Pinkard. The winner of the election will finish out the unexpired term of former Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, who passed away in 2021.

Another special election set for the November ballot is for Circuit Judge, District 5, Place 2. This position is open due to the passing of former judge George Mitchell in April.

The judgeship covers Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.

Qualified candidates for the position are Bradley Clanton, Doug S. Crosby, Doug Evans, Alan D. (Devo) Lancaster, Zachary A. Madison, and Kasey Burney Young.

There are other elections set to be on the ballot, but the candidates in those races are unopposed.

Those positions are:

Chancery Judge District 6, Place 1: Joseph Kilgore,

Chancery Judge District 6, Place 2 Kiley Kirk

Circuit Judge District 5, Place 1: Joseph H. (Joey) Loper, Jr.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.