Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake

SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000.

LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000.

JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC. Bond N/A.

CAROLYN SHARKEY, 51, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd Offense, KPD. Bond $1,200.

JAMES SHEPARD, 35, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LEONARD R STOKES, 42, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000.

MICHEAL L SUMMERS, 33, of Canton, Capital Murder, ACSO.

CHRISTOPHER S TAYLOR, 41, of Walnut Grove, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Possession of Marijuana, No Tag, Seat Belt Violation, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, WGPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0, $0, $0, $0.

JARIUS J TEAGUE, 19, of Kosciusko, Profanity in Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

JAMES M THORNTON, 24, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for ACSO, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Possession of Paraphernalia, Switched Tag, No Tag, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $7,500, $7,500, N/A, N/A, $1,000, $500, $500, $500.

CASIE L WALTERS, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

RYLAND H WESLEY, 40, of Walnut Grove, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A.

THOMAS D ZACHERY, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Hold for Drug Court. Bond N/A.