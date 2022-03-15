Car Crashes into Ditch in Sallis

1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance on South Huntington Street.

2:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on East Jefferson Street when they received calls reporting a break-in that occurred there.

3:06 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Attala road 4116 near New Center Ridge Church. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway in a ditch. No serious injuries were reported.

3:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of littering in front of a residence on Aponaug Road.