Car Fire at Boys and Girls Club (Video)

At 3:45 pm Kosciusko Police along with City Fire were called to the Boys and Girls Club on Knox Road for a report of a vehicle fire.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch that there was smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle.

Captain Jake Cummins with the Kosciusko Fire Department tells Breezy News that a short in the battery was the cause of the fire. The cloths in the back of the vehicle helped to fuel the flames.

The fire was quickly contained and by 6:15 firefighters cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.