7:21 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County fire Department were dispatched to a one car accident on Attala Road 1223. No injuries were reported.

11:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a vehicle struck CVS. No one was injured.

11:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a one-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Pizza Hut. There were no injuries.