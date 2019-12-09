Car Submerged in Lake After MVA Rollover

At 12:57 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue.responded to an MVA rollover on highway 35 north just past Hesterville. The caller said the vehicle was upside down in a lake with the driver still inside.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and Sergeant Nic Cox and Investigator Mark Hill entered the water and was able to free the trapped victim.

According to First Responders the female driver was in the back seat of the vehicle. This was what possibly saved her life according to Chief Roy Williams. There was just enough room for her to keep her head above the water line.

The driver was transported to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time,

There has been no official word on the cause of the accident but Sheriff Nail tells Breezy News that she may have ran off on to the shoulder of the roadway causing her to lose control.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation,.