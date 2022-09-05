Car Versus Bridge and Vandalism in Monday News

On Monday at 5:19am, Kosciusko PD & EMS responded to a call on South Natchez, past the ball fields, for a one-vehicle accident with injuries where a car hit a bridge. One person was transported to Baptist-Attala.

At 8:40am, officers were dispatched to Tipton Street for a report of a man and woman fighting.

At 9:23am, KPD was requested to Fairground Street where the resident said a juvenile scratched his car with a screwdriver.

At 11:10am, officers responded to a caller from Walmart reporting a man urinating in public. The suspect left, and officers soon took the suspect into custody at a gas station.