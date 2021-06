9:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Burdine Rd due to a disturbance.

12:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received calls about a reckless driver on Hwy 12 East.

1:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received hangup calls from a home on Hammond circle.

2:51 p.m. – Attala Central Fire and Attala County Deputies responded to a call about a car colliding with a crane on Hwy 35 South. No injuries were reported.