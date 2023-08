On Monday, August 14th just after 10 a.m., Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a crash on Attala Road 4127. The vehicle struck a deer and crashed into a ditch. One person was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Attala Deputies were dispatched to three different residences within the 6:00 p.m. hour all for disturbances. A domestic disturbance on Attala Road 1223, a disturbance on Attala Road 4022, and another domestic disturbance on Attala Road 1111.