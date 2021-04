1:08 am – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Veterans Memorial Drive for a disturbance.

1:42 am – Attala Central Fire and Attala County Deputies responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at residence on Attala Road 1146.

12:51 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to the Redbud Financial parking lot due to a 2 car accident. No injuries reported.

2:44 pm – Attala County Deputies were called to Hickory Hills Apartments due to a domestic assault.