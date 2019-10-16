Career and College Day set for Friday at Boys and Girls Club

On Friday, Oct. 18 the school districts of Attala County Schools and Kosciusko School District will sponsor a Career/College Day for juniors and seniors at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko.

Along with industry, colleges and the military will be represented.

Students will be given a view of the many options that are readily available to them.

The Career/College Day will allow students to ask questions and gain needed information one-to-one.

Tables will be provided for any business that would like to set up. There is no charge for this service, but businesses are asked to bring door prize donations to give to students.

The College and Career Fair will be held from 9 am until 11 am.

The following businesses will be attending:

Premier Medical Group of MS

BSP Filing Solutions

Attala County Library

Attala County Nursing Center

The Citizens Bank

State Farm Insurance-Angel Albin McDonald

U.S. Navy Academy

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Renasant Bank

Michelle Nicholson State Farm



The following colleges are attending: