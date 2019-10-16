Career and College Day set for Friday at Boys and Girls Club

On Friday, Oct. 18 the school districts of Attala County Schools and Kosciusko School District will sponsor a Career/College Day for juniors and seniors at the Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club in Kosciusko.
Along with industry, colleges and the military will be represented.
Students will be given a view of the many options that are readily available to them.
The Career/College Day will allow students to ask questions and gain needed information one-to-one.
Tables will be provided for any business that would like to set up. There is no charge for this service, but businesses are asked to bring door prize donations to give to students.
The College and Career Fair will be held from 9 am until 11 am.
The following businesses will be attending:
- Premier Medical Group of MS
- BSP Filing Solutions
- Attala County Library
- Attala County Nursing Center
- The Citizens Bank
- State Farm Insurance-Angel Albin McDonald
- U.S. Navy Academy
- Mississippi Highway Patrol
- Renasant Bank
- Michelle Nicholson State Farm
The following colleges are attending:
- The University of West Alabama
- MS Rural Physicians & Dentists Scholarships Program
- University of MS Medical Center Medical Laboratory Science and Histotechnology
- Holmes Community College-Adult Education
- Alcorn State University
- Baptist College of Health Sciences
- Blue Mountain College
- Delta State University
- Holmes Community College-Recruitment
- Jackson State University
- Millsaps College
- MS Department of Education
- MS State University Admissions
- MS State University College of Education
- MS University for Women
- MS Valley State University
- Rust College
- Tougaloo College
- University of MS-Admissions
- University of MS-Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College
- University of Southern MS Admissions.