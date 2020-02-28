Career and Technical Education Month Activities

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has had a busy month celebrating Career and Technical Education Month. Local 8th and 9th graders have toured programs in order to prepare for registration of classes for the next school year. CTC students have participated in student organization competitions, given presentations to Kosciusko Lower and Middle Elementary, toured Hunter Engineering, participated in the first MS Army National Guard Guard X presentation in the state of Mississippi, created resumes, had mock job interviews, had guest speakers in classrooms, and created program videos for Twitter. It has been an informative month and a great opportunity for the community and business partners to see first hand the great things happening at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center. To view our program videos log on to twitter @KosyAttalaCTC. #It’sYourFuture #MakeItHappen!

Tracy Hardy

CTC Counselor