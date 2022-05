Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center has announced star students for the 4th nine week grading period.

They are (top ) Emma Rhodes-Health Science, Madison Reyes-Keystone, Karmen Cockrell-Automotive Service, (middle) Bobby Milstead-Construction, Jaylynn Black-Teacher Academy, (bottom) Addison Woods-Digital Media, Eli Wilkinson-Welding, and Makaila Brock-Agriculture