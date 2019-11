The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center will host its open house Monday, Nov. 18.

Teachers will be on hand to show off their classrooms and answer questions.

All CTC students, and parents, should attend.

Parents can register for a $100 Walmart gift card.

Open house will begin at 5:00 pm.

The Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech center is located at 450 Hwy. 12 East.

For more information, call 662-289-2689