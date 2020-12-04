Career tech center students learn new skills

After many months of no field experience, Teacher Academy students were masked and ready to participate in hands-on training at Kosciusko First Baptist Day Care on Wednesday, December 2.
First and second-year students interacted with children ages birth to 4 years old. TA students assisted with activities such as feeding children, free-play time, coloring, and Christmas program practice.
The students are planning on attending field experience at the daycare each Wednesday through January.
The Digital Media class has started working on principles of print layout.
They have been learning about different styles of type used in newspapers and magazines.
They are using newspapers and magazines to examine layout designs and print terminology.
The students will be required to create their own magazine cover using correct print layouts they have learned about.
Pictured (left to right) Ke’Amber Zollicoffer, Alex Cruz, Kristen Keith, and Hayden Culpepper.