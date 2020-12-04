Career tech center students learn new skills

After many months of no field experience, Teacher Academy students were masked and ready to participate in hands-on training at Kosciusko First Baptist Day Care on Wednesday, December 2.

First and second-year students interacted with children ages birth to 4 years old. TA students assisted with activities such as feeding children, free-play time, coloring, and Christmas program practice.

The students are planning on attending field experience at the daycare each Wednesday through January.

