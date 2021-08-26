Career-tech center students learn soft skills

Darren Milner, KAP Director, virtually presented the #It’s Worth It program that focuses on soft skills to second year students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center.

Stanford Research Institute International determined that 75% of the long-term success in a given job role is based on a mastery of soft skills, and only 25% of that job success comes from technical skills.

Milner will have a series of presentations with the students throughout the year that will focus on personality, communication, teamwork, and character traits.

Each presentation will have a drawing for all participating students to enter.

This week Lotus Edwards won a $25 Wal-Mart gift card.