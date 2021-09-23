Career-Tech Center Teacher Academy classes begin field experience

Front Row From L to R Katy Jo Newman (EHS), Maggie Owen (KHS), Ava Bell (EHS), Jalynn Black (EHS)

Middle Row From L to R: Katie Grace Chunn (EHS), Nikia Windom (KHS), Muriah Morton (KHS). Zakayla Winters (KHS), Daniyah Fletcher (KHS)

Back Row From L to R: Karla Ballesteros (KHS), Kel’Seunna Cowans (KHS)

Kosciusko-Attala CTC Teacher Academy I and Teacher Academy II students from Kosciusko High School and Ethel High School began rotation one of their field experiences on Tuesday, Sep. 21.

Teacher Academy II students are assisting at Kosciusko Upper Elementary, and Teacher Academy I students are assisting at Kosciusko Lower Elementary. T

eacher Academy students from McAdams High School were not able to begin field experience today due to quarantine, but will begin their field experience Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Students will begin a new rotation at a different school each nine weeks.

During field experience, students work under the guidance of a classroom teacher. Teacher Academy students will gain beneficial knowledge and experience “real life” experiences during field experience.

Teacher Academy students will complete several activities during each rotation.

Activities include, but are not limited to: observing the actions of the teacher, creating a bulletin board, working with small groups, making instructional materials, teaching a lesson, using the copier, distributing teaching materials to students, taking students to activities, providing extra assistance to students with special needs, assisting students with technology, organizing classroom materials, recording classroom procedures, reading to students, etc.

For more information about Teacher Academy, contact Tessa Horn at [email protected] or 662-289-2689.

From L to R: Ra’Maya Brown (KHS), Samara Williams (KHS), Artaysha Miller (EHS)