Career Tech students complete employability skills program

Second and third year students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center recently completed a seven-week curriculum from the Mississippi Aspire program #It’sWorthIt.

The program focused on soft skills that employers are looking for in employees.

Business representatives from the Kosciusko Attala Partnership, Ivey’s, Entergy, Wal-Mart, Renasant Bank, Kosciusko School District, City of Kosciusko Mayor’s Office, and MSU Extension Service presented information concerning communication, attitude, teamwork, networking, critical thinking, problem solving, and professionalism.

On the last week, students celebrated the completion of the program with a graduation party.