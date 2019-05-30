Career Tech students earn automotive certification

The Automotive Service Technology program at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center recently had four students to qualify to take the Automotive Service Exam (ASE) entry-level certification exam.

This exam identifies students that have a knowledge-based readiness for a career in the automotive industry.

The students took exams in the Automobile field and were given the opportunity to receive certification in automatic transmission/transaxle, automobile service technology, brakes, electrical/electronic systems, engine performance, engine repair, heating and air conditioning, maintenance and light repair, manual drive train and axles, suspension and steering.

Students that received certification were Blayne Spears, Greyson Bell, and Ethan Hodges.

Pictured with students is Mr. Kirt Doss, Automotive Service Technology instructor.