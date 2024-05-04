Career-tech students earn recognition for work experience

The Work-Based Learning students at the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center received awards for the number of hours worked this school year.

First semester, 24 students were enrolled in the program for a total of 4,633 hours worked and second semester eight students were enrolled for a total of 2,109 hours worked–total work hours 6,742.

The Work Based Learning course gives Attala County/Kosciusko high school students the opportunity to earn academic credit for their authentic work experience.

The program coordinator is Mrs. Betty Bermond.