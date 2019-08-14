Careless driving and other recent arrests

On 8/12/19, Darren Sheard, a 21 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court, False Identifying Information, and Public Profanity on Peeler St by Lieutenant Matt Ward.

On 8/12/19, Casey Prewitt, a 37 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Peeler St by Captain Cody Williams.

On 8/12/19, Kristi Kelly-Halderman, a 38 year old W/F from McCool, was arrested for Contempt of Court on Peeler Sr by Officer Jerry Erving.

On 8/11/19, Deantra Nances, a 19 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on W Adams St by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

On 8/10/19, Elbert Griffin, a 38 year old B/M from West, was arrested for Switched Tag and No Drivers License on Highway 12 East by Lieutenant Greg Collins.

On 8/9/19, Jessica Adcock, a 39 year old W/F from Carrollton, was arrested for Careless Driving and Suspended License on Highway 12 West by Officer Lucas Smith.

On 8/7/19, David Callahan, a 48 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on W Adams by Lieutenant Devante Lewis.

On 8/7/19, Thomas Morris, a 47 year old W/M from Carthage, was arrested for Failure to Appear in Court on W Adams by Lieutenant Devante Lewis.

On 8/6/19, Steven Crosby, a 45 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for False Reporting of a Crime on W Adams St by Officer Greg Collins.

On 8/6/19, Christopher Thomas, a 23 year old B/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting, Simple Assault by Physical Menace, and Failure to Appear in Court on Highway 12 West by Captain Josh Pinkard.

On 8/6/19, Tito Tyes, a 44 year old B/M from Durant, was arrested for Contempt of Court and Possession of Marijuana Vehicle on Highway 12 West by Lieutenant Devante Lewis.

On 8/6/19, Idell Quarles, a 40 year old B/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on W Adams St by Investigator Elizabeth Miller.

On 8/5/19, Robert Flanagan, a 22 year old W/M from Kosciusko, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on Knox Rd by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 8/5/19, Jessica Wooby, a 25 year old W/F from Crestview, was arrested for Possession of Paraphernalia on Knox Rd by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 8/5/19, Jarvis Eichelberger, a 30 year old B/M from Louisville, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, and Driving on the Wrong Side of Road on Highway 12 East by Officer Lucas Smith.

On 8/3/19, Beverly Watkins, a 46 year old W/F from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court on W Adams by Officer Wilbert Nelson.

On 8/3/19, Creshenda Veasy, a 39 year old B/F from Weir, was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana-Vehicle, Disregard for Traffic Device, Suspended Drivers License, and Contempt of Court on Peachtree St by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 8/3/19, Sylvia Miller, a 46 year old B/F from Weir, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana on Peachtree St by Officer Toweeka Ferguson.

On 8/2/19, Henery Alexander, a 18 year old B/M from Carthage, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License and Speeding on Veterans Memorial Dr by Officer Lucas Smith.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrest records published are not an indication of guilt or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by Kosciusko PD.