Carmack Grand Ole Opry set for April 15

The Carmack Grand Ole Opry will be held at the Carmack Community Center on Saturday, April 15.

Hamburger and hot dog plates will be sold from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm and the Grand Ole Opry will begin at 7:00 pm.

The Opry will feature special performances by country music stars Soggy Bottoms Boys, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, and several others.* Pre-Opry entertainment will include The Pilgrim Family and Munson’s Crossing.

Tickets to the Opry will cost $7 for adults and $3 for kids 6-12. Children 5 & under get in free.

Tickets for hamburger and hot plates are $7.

All proceeds will benefit the Carmack Community Center.

For more information, contact Tayne Leonard 662-229-8011.

*The country music stars are impersonators and are not associated with the person or persons they are portraying.

