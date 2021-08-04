Carquest – Kosciusko Auto Parts Named PLATINUM

Our local Carquest, also known as Kosciusko Auto Parts, has received a distinguished award. They received the Platinum Store Achievement Award. The award requires the store to meet several requirements in which the store has met and gone above and beyond. Very few stores receive the award each year, and the Kosciusko store has won this award each year possible.

The award reads, “This locally owned and operated CARQUEST Auto Part store, having met the highest standards for our brand and by providing the community with outstanding customer service, is hereby awarded Platinum Store status, in recognition and appreciation of their efforts.”

Owner Jay Price says “winning this award is a testament to a terrific staff, lots of hard work, and great customer relationships”.