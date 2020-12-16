Carriage rides cancelled due to weather

The carriage rides scheduled for downtown Kosciusko tonight have been cancelled due to weather.

At this time there are no plans for the rides to be scheduled.

Call the KAP office for more information. 662-289-2981.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will hold carriage rides around the Kosciusko square this holiday season.

The rides will be held from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 and are for children ages 2 – 13.

Tickets can be purchased inside the KAP office.