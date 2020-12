The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will hold carriage rides around the Kosciusko square this holiday season.

The rides will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 and are for children ages 2 – 13.

Tickets can be purchased inside the KAP office.

For more information, call 662-289-2981.