Carroll County SO releases sketch of suspect wanted for impersonating an officer

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a suspect wanted for impersonating an officer.

The sketch was drawn an FBI forensic artist.

On June 17, the suspect was involved in an incident on Hwy 35 in Carroll County where he impersonated an officer. The suspect was driving a light color Crown Vic.

If you have any information, contact Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker at 662-310-7233, Mark Steed with the MS Bureau of Investigation, Troop D at 662-477-1806, Carroll County Emergency Operation Center at 662-237-9283, or your local FBI Office.