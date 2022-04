The Carthage Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals. Anyone with information of these individual’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carthage Police Department at 601-267-8011 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Antonio Banks is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Violence, Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Drug Court Violation.

Isaiah Jenkins is wanted for Arm Robbery.