Casey Kasem Holiday Countdowns now on Mississippi’s Christmas Station – Cruisin’ 98.3.

Every Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm, you can hear classic holiday countdowns with legendary radio host Casey
Kasem on Mississippi’s Christmas Station – Cruisin’ 98.3.

There’s a new countdown every week from the top Christmas songs of all time to all time great Christmas movie songs and more.

The Casey Kasem holiday countdown is presented by Forest Ford.

Mississippi’s Christmas Station is available free on your radio dial at 98.3 (WKOZ-FM), all Boswell Media mobile apps, and online at Breezynews.com, Kicks96news.com, and Cruisin98news.com.

You can also listen to on you smart speaker by saying “Alexa, Play Cruisin 98.”

The Christmas Station features classic Christmas hits as well as Christmas favorites from new artists.

 

