Just after 7 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a business on West Jefferson St near Clark Rd to investigate a theft. Employees there reported that catalytic converters had been stolen from some of the vehicles on the property.

At 3:59 p.m., officers were requested to the Kosciusko post office to deal with a person causing a scene and refusing to leave.

At 5:22 p.m., officers were requested to the lobby of the Econolodge for someone making a disturbance.