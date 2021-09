11:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to East Adams Street in reference to a very low hanging power line. The utility company was notified, and the line was moved.

1:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress near Valero on Highway 12 East.

4:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the Boys & Girls Club when they received reports that catalytic converters were taken from the buses there.