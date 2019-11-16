Kelly Causey is no longer head coach for the Kosciusko Whippet football team.
School officials confirmed to Breezy News that Causey informed the team and the school that he will officially resign Monday.
Causey told Breezy News that he plans to release a statement in the near future.
In three years as head coach, Causey compiled a record of 9-25, but did lead the team to the playoffs in each season of his tenure.
One thought on “Causey out as Whippet head football coach”
Kosy Community says:
Wow! Well, Whippet Pride is Hard to Hide! If you know Kosciusko, then you know that Kosciusko football plays a significant role in our community and take much pride in the success of this sport. These past 3 years have not represented KHS well. Teaching those boys discipline, structure, being fair, building rapport with ALL of them, and being a positive role model/mentor to all of them both on and off the field goes a long way outside of just having the title of being a FB coach. I hope they can find a coach with all those qualities! Looking forward to next year!