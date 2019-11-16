Causey out as Whippet head football coach

Kelly Causey is no longer head coach for the Kosciusko Whippet football team.

School officials confirmed to Breezy News that Causey informed the team and the school that he will officially resign Monday.

Causey told Breezy News that he plans to release a statement in the near future.

In three years as head coach, Causey compiled a record of 9-25, but did lead the team to the playoffs in each season of his tenure.