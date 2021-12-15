CAUTION: Deer Crossing

6:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Kosciusko High School. It was reported that a vehicle struck a deer. There were no injuries.

7:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on College Street when it was reported that a vehicle parked there was struck during the night.

9:26 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a local business on Highway 12 East when they received reports of a vehicle on fire there. The fire was out when officers and firemen arrived only 2 minutes later.