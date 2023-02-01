CDC: Flu Level in MS Now “Minimal”

Flu levels are lower than low in Mississippi now. A report from the Centers for Disease Control is classifying the state in the “minimal” category with the State Health Department saying only about three per cent of patients seeing their doctors during the week ending Jan. 21 had flu-like symptoms. That’s down from three and a half per cent the previous week. That represents the statewide average but there are some places in Mississippi where flu cases are increasing. The public health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties reported a flu rate of seven per cent. But the part of the state that’s had the highest flu rate– a district which includes Attala County– has seen a significant drop from 22 per cent to 11 per cent in a week’s time.