Celebrate “Library Card Sign-up Month” during September

Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System (MMRLS) is inviting residents of Attala, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, and Winston County to participate in “Library Card Sign Up Month” throughout September.

During this event, residents will be encouraged to sign up for their first library card, upgrade their current library card to one of two newly designed library cards for children or adults, or sign up for a digital library card which is being offered for the first time this year – all for free.

A library card opens a world of free eBooks, audiobooks, movies, television shows, comic books/graphic novels/manga, high speed internet access, online databases, and over 3 million books with no subscription fees required!

“We are aware some families need access to library offerings 24/7 that is why we started offering our guests the option to sign-up for a digital library card from the comfort of their home or wherever they may be. A digital card will allow our users to instantly access our online content such as eBooks and streaming media via the Hoopla app or our newest digital content platform called cloudLibrary. We are also excited to be offering newly designed, more colorful, library cards for both kids and adults,” said MMRLS Executive Director, Josh Haidet.

Ready to sign up? It’s easy! All you need is a photo ID and proof of address. Lost your library card? No problem! During September, current library users who have lost their library card may obtain a replacement card completely free of charge.

For more information, call or visit your local MMRLS branch library or the library’s website midmisslib.com. All library services are made possible thanks to the continued financial support of your local elected officials.