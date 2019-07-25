Celebrating National Carousel Day with Kosciusko’s secret carousel (video)

July 25 is listed on the National Day Calendar as National Carousel Day.

The day is devoted to the classic carousel, also called merry-go-round, seen at carnivals and parks across the country.

One such carousel resides in downtown Kosciusko, albeit rather discreetly.

It sits in the back of the Ivey National building located on the south side of the square.

Jim Dendy, who manages the property, said the carousel has been housed in the warehouse for close to 25 years.

According to Dendy, the carousel was built in Kansas City in mid 1970s. It was in North Carolina when it was purchased by Marlon Ivey.

Ivey sent his mechanics to North Carolina to disassemble the machine, transport it back to Kosciusko, and reassemble it in the building, where it has remained ever since.

The carousel consists of two benches and 16 unique animals, including a rabbit, pig, dog, rooster, deer, and several horses.

In 2014, an asset mapping team from the Mississippi Development Authority called the carousel a “hidden jewel” for downtown Kosciusko.

For more information about the carousel, contact Kosciusko Realty.