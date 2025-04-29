Celebrating World Wish Month

Make-A-Wish Mississippi celebrates World Wish Month. This campaign shines a light on every person’s ability to bring hope to children with critical illnesses in the most challenging of times. World Wish Month is celebrated across the Make-A-Wish enterprise to commemorate the first wish ever granted to a little boy named Chris Grecius who wanted to be a police officer for the day on April 29, 1980 in Phoenix, AZ.

Over the 40 year history of Make-A-Wish Mississippi, they have discovered that the benefits of granting a wish extend well beyond the initial event. A wish comes true helps children feel stronger, more energetic, more willing, and able to battle their life-threatening medical condition.

For more information or to because a volunteer, visit Make-A-Wish® Mississippi.