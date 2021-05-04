Date: May 4, 2021
Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area
Due to severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, Central Electric Power Association
experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA
promptly mobilized their field operations staff to restore power.
Damage is extensive with numerous broken poles, wires, and trees down. Our power supplier
has some issues causing outages in our area. Crews are assessing the damage and working
to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call
(601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:
• 1) Name and address of electric account
• 2) Phone number to reach you if needed
• 3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not
For outage restoration updates, please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio
station.
As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your patience
during this time as work to restore power to our members.
Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in
central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott
counties.
