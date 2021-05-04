Date: May 4, 2021

Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area

Due to severe thunderstorms and damaging winds, Central Electric Power Association

experienced sustained power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA

promptly mobilized their field operations staff to restore power.

Damage is extensive with numerous broken poles, wires, and trees down. Our power supplier

has some issues causing outages in our area. Crews are assessing the damage and working

to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

• 1) Name and address of electric account

• 2) Phone number to reach you if needed

• 3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

For outage restoration updates, please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio

station.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your patience

during this time as work to restore power to our members.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties.