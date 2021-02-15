Central Electric Reports Power Outages

Date: February 15, 2021

Update: 5:00 P.M.

Central Electric Reports Outages throughout Its Service Area

Due to the winter storm, Central Electric Power Association experienced sustained

power outages throughout its seven county service area. CEPA promptly mobilized

their field operations staff to restore power as safely as possible.

Significant icing has occurred east of Forest, MS to Philadelphia, MS. This has resulted

in dangerous travel conditions as well as downed trees and power lines.

As of 5:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 5,084 members without electric

service as crews continue to work to restore power to our members.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

 Kemper County – 152

 Leake County – 70

 Neshoba County – 3,032

 Newton County – 1,330

 Scott County – 500

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage

or call (601) 267-3043. Please leave the following information on our outage system:

1) Name and address of electric account

2) Phone number to reach you if needed

3) Be sure to tell us if your neighbors have power and you do not

Providing this information is vital in assuring your power is restored as quickly and

safely as possible. In the event the phone lines are busy, please continue to call in your

outage.

Please treat any downed power lines as if they are energized and do not attempt to

clear limbs or vegetation from sagging lines. Stay safe!

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area

in central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and

Scott counties.