Central Electric Restoration Efforts Continue

Lineman from three electric cooperatives in Mississippi continue to work alongside CEPA personnel in the Philadelphia and Sebastopol districts.

Outside assistance arrived Wednesday and began making great progress in restoring power to members.

Crews continue to work in each district today to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

As of 8:00 am., Central Electric Power Association has 908 members without electric

service.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

* Kemper County – 1

* Leake County – 70

* Attala County – 4

* Neshoba County – 572

* Newton County – 200

* Rankin County – 1

* Scott County – 60

To report an outage, visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043.

Visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. CEPA asks for your patience

during this time as we work to restore power to our members.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties.