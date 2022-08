The Central Holmes Trojans have announced a change of venue for the school’s Friday, Aug. 26 game against Brookhaven Academy.

That game will now be played at MRA (Madison-Ridgeland Academy).

School officials were forced to move the game due to heavy rain impacting the football field at the Central Holmes campus.

Game time is still set for 7:00 pm.

MRA is located at 7601 Old Canton Rd in Madison.