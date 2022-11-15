Central Holmes to play for MAIS 3A State Championship

The Central Holmes Trojans are headed to the championship.

The team will take on Canton Academy for 3A MAIS State Championship this week.

That game is set for a 3:00 pm kickoff this Friday (Nov. 18) at Jackson Academy.

Central Holmes advanced to the state title game with a thrilling 33-32 overtime against defending state champ Greenville Christian.

After starting the season 0-4, the Trojans have won 6 of their last 8 games to even their record at 6-6.

Friday’s game won’t be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Back in September, Canton Academy defeated Central Holmes 48-27.

A pep rally is planned for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 at the Central Holmes football field.

The broadcast for Friday’s game will be available on Jackson Academy’s Raider Network at raidernetwork.org.

Follow Central Holmes on Facebook to keep up with more state championship information.