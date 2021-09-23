Central Miss. Gas Affected Less by Coronavirus and More by Ida

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–You might remember last year when people weren’t going places that gas prices went down. The current surge in coronavirus and the Delta variant hasn’t caused that and is not likely to, said Patrick DeHaan, with Gasbuddy.com.

“I think most people are going to do what they’re going to do at this stage. They’re either vaccinated or not,” he said. “They’re going to either go out of the house or not. But, I don’t think they’re going to change behaviors, especially now that we’re going into the fall.”

Breaking: According to GasBuddy data, Sunday US gasoline demand jumped 4.4% from the prior Sunday and was 4.1% higher than the average of the last four Sundays. It was the strongest Sunday since 8/22. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) September 20, 2021

Mississippi’s average is at $2.79 per gallon, still well below the national average of $3.19.

DeHaan said what is still affecting gas prices are the shutdowns from Hurricane Ida. Oil rpoduction in the Gulf was cut by half and it’s still being affected these many weeks later.

Philadelphia has several stations right on the average, or just above. Kosciusko stations were also at about the average. Carthage has one station reporting in at $2.89, and Walnut Grove with the most expensive at $2.99 per gallon.