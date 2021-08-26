Central Miss. Lawmaker: Afghanistan Could Become Terrorist Base Again

WASHINGTON–Afghanistan could become a terrorist base again and those terrorists could threaten the United States, 20 years after 9/11, said Congressman Michael Guest, in a recent interview with Boswell Media. Several Republican lawmakers have said this week that the pull-out has been a mess and has allowed control of the country to go into dangerous hands.

“My concern and my fear is that under Taliban rule we’re going to see terrorist groups set up training camps and they’re gonna use that as a recruitment tool and a base of operations to send individuals into the United States,” said Guest, who represents Neshoba County and parts of east and central Mississippi, in Washington.

Some lawmakers, like Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana, have gone as far as to say that any use of the military equipment to kill Americans would put blood on Pres. Biden’s hands.

Guest’s concern is mainly that the Taliban will again get a foothold in a country that has been used as a base for attacks on the U.S. in the past, including 9/11 and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

“I think America today is much weaker than prior to our pull-out of Afghanistan just several weeks ago,” said Guest.

.@POTUS has a solemn responsibility to devote all means necessary to ensure every American citizen and all eligible Afghan partners are successfully evacuated. — Roger Wicker (@RogerWicker) August 24, 2021

Senator Roger Wicker said his office has received requests to help get Mississippians out of the country. He said he believes that governments in neighboring countries are now prone to accept the Taliban as the Afghan government.