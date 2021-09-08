Central Miss. Spared Labor Day Fatalities

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Central Mississippi was spared the Labor Day weekend fatal wrecks that killed six people. Those wrecks were in Grenada, Tunica and Lincoln counties, according to data from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Each of three wrecks killed two people.

State troopers worked 146 crashes. The data does not include activity from local police and sheriffs departments.

Troopers issued6,635 tickets, which includes: 186 DUI arrests; 330 seatbelt violations and 113 child restraint citations. Again, that data does not include local law enforcement.

Both Leake County deputies and Philadelphia police participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns. Neither have released data on how many DUI arrests were made. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said his department did make some arrests.