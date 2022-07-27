HomeLocalCentral Mississippi Exhibits & Wildlife Expo set for Aug. 15 -19

Central Mississippi Exhibits & Wildlife Expo set for Aug. 15 -19

The Central Mississippi Exhibits and Wildlife Expo is coming to Kosciusko.

The event is set for Aug. 15 – 19 at the Attala County Coliseum.

Registration will begin Monday, Aug. 15 at the coliseum. There is no cost to register.

The Wildlife Expo will begin Tuesday, Aug. 16 featuring reptiles from the Natural Science Museum and safari animals from McClain’s Lodge.

Also returning this year will be the Fin, Horn, & Feather Competition, the Community Sports Challenge, and Senior Day.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

