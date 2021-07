The petting zoo is a highlight at the 111th annual Central Mississippi Fair.

Blue Springs Safari will be on hand with all kinds of animals on display.

Animals expected at the petting zoo are zebras, camels, and kangaroos

The petting zoo will open at the fair Friday at 5:00 pm and Saturday at 4:00 pm.

For more information, call the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.