The petting zoo is a highlight at the 110th annual Central Mississippi Fair.

For the second year in a row, G and J Petting Zoo from Guntown, MS has all kinds of animals on display.

John Mark Johnson and his crew of animals were also featured at this year’s Natchez Trace Festival.

This year at the fair, the petting zoo features pig races, camels, and zebras.

The petting zoo will open at 5:00 pm at the fair Friday and Saturday nights.

Audio: John Mark Johnson